Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-02 08:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortn Issuer Market ame ================================================================================ 02.05.2018 - 04.07.2018 Public INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN offering -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018 - 03.07.2018 Takeover offer KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG period maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 Dividend LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG record date medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 Government LTGCB0 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities 3022B, Vyriausybe auction LTGNB0 3022B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 - 07.07.2018 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2018 - 06.07.2018 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2018 Dividend OLF1R Olainfarm RIG ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2018 Dividend LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG payment date medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2018 Dividend EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2018 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2018 Coupon payment LVGB06 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG date 7519A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2018 Extraordinary GUB1L Gubernija VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2018 Dividend OLF1R Olainfarm RIG record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2018 Dividend GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2018 Dividend TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2018 Dividend OLF1R Olainfarm RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2018 Trading VLN holiday -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.