July 2, 2018, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Nixu Corporation shares (short name: NIXU) will commence today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Nixu is a small cap company within the Technology sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Finland in December 2014. Nixu is the 70th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics* over the years. Nixu is the 52nd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the eight listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. The company's passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with the clients they provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. They aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 300 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots, but based in four continents, they serve enterprise clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nixu.com "In order to work properly, digital society will need cybersecurity services. This need will grow exponentially in the future. Nixu wants to take the position as a first choice in cybersecurity for building future European digital services. Transfer to the Official List will give us wider opportunities in reaching out for international funding, which enables us to uphold the fast growth speed", said Petri Kairinen, CEO of Nixu Corporation. "We warmly welcome Nixu to Nasdaq Helsinki main market after being listed on First North for three and a half years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "During that time Nixu's market cap has grown remarkably: from 25 million euros to close to 100 million euros. We are also excited to see the sixth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki main market. This manifests that the concept of First North offering a stepping stone to the main market works well also for Finnish companies." *Main markets at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com