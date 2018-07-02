sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,66 Euro		+0,14
+2,54 %
WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,793
5,949
10:45
5,818
5,92
10:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGGITT PLC
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC5,66+2,54 %