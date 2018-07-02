

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt plc (MGGT.L) reported that its trading in the second quarter has been stronger than previously anticipated, with good growth across the Group's Civil Aftermarket, Military and Energy market segments. As a result of the improving end market conditions, the Group now expects total organic revenue growth in 2018 of 4 to 6% (up from 2 to 4%).The Group noted that a slower than anticipated recovery at Meggitt Polymers & Composites during the first half means it now expects operating margins to be towards the lower end of the guidance range of 17.7% to 18.0%.



The Group also announced a reorganisation designed to align its divisions more closely with its customer base and support the company's plans to accelerate organic growth. With effect from 1 January 2019, the current structure of capability-based business units will be replaced by four customer-focused division; Airframe Systems division; Engine Systems division; Energy & Equipment division: and Services & Support division.



