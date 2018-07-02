

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday the approval of cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza in Japan. Imfinzi is approved for unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer, while Lynparza is approved for BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer.



AstraZeneca joined with its biologics research and development arm MedImmune to announce that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) as maintenance therapy after definitive chemoradiation therapy or CRT in locally-advanced (Stage III), unresectable non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The approval of Imfinzi is based on positive progression-free survival or PFS data from the Phase III PACIFIC trial in unresectable Stage III NSCLC. Imfinzi is the only immunotherapy approved for unresectable Stage III NSCLC.



Further, AstraZeneca joined with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to announce that Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency or PMDA has approved Lynparza (olaparib) tablets for use in patients with unresectable or recurrent BRCA-mutated or BRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy.



Patients are selected for therapy based on an approved companion diagnostic.



Lynparza is the first and only PARP inhibitor approved for use beyond ovarian cancer.



Lynparza is also approved in Japan as maintenance treatment for women with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, regardless of BRCA mutation status. In Japan, the co-promotion of Lynparza by both companies will begin on 1 July 2018.



