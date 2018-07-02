

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Independent Committee of the board of Vedanta Resources plc. (VED.L) and Volcan said that they have reached an agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible recommended all cash offer to be made by Volcan at a price of 825 pence per share for the remaining issued and to be issued share capital of Vedanta not currently owned by Volcan.



In addition to the Offer Price, shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced dividend of US$0.41 per Vedanta share in respect of the twelve months ended 31 March 2018, which when taken together with the Offer Price represents a total value of 856 pence per share.



Volcan is a holding company beneficially wholly owned by the Anil Agarwal discretionary trust. As at the date of this announcement, Volcan holds about 66.53 per cent of Vedanta's total issued share capital.



The Independent Committee has indicated to Volcan that it supports the Possible Offer and intends to recommend a Firm Offer, if made on terms in accordance with the Total Offer Value to Vedanta's independent shareholders.



The Offer Price of 825 pence per share values the total issued share capital of Vedanta at 2.325 billion pounds and the issued share capital not currently owned by Volcan at 778 million pounds, and represents a premium of about 27.6 per cent to the closing price of 647 pence per Vedanta share on 29 June 2018.



In addition to the Offer Price, Volcan has confirmed to the Independent Committee that Vedanta shareholders will also be entitled to receive the 2018 Dividend due to be paid out in US dollars on 22 August 2018 to those shareholders on the Register of Members on 20 July 2018. The Total Offer Value in aggregate comprises 856 pence per share, and represents a premium of approximately 32.4 per cent to the closing price of 647 pence per Vedanta share on 29 June 2018.



Any Firm Offer would be subject to terms and conditions typical for a recommended UK public offer. In particular, Volcan would expect to include a 90 per cent acceptance condition, waivable at its sole discretion.



It is anticipated that the cancellation of the listing on the Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will take effect no earlier than 20 business days after the date on which Volcan has received acceptances of the Firm Offer or acquired or agreed to acquire shares from Vedanta's independent shareholders that represent a majority of the voting rights held by Vedanta's independent shareholders.



As per the U.K rule, Volcan must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 30 July 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Vedanta or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Vedanta. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



