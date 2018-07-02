A.M. Best will present Takaful and Retakaful market insights at the 12th International Takaful Summit in London, U.K., being held from 10-11 July, 2018.

Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, will present a session, titled, "Struggle of Retakaful: Finding Key Ingredients for Sustainability." In addition, Salman Siddiqui, associate director, analytics, will present a session, titled, "Takaful Today-Examining the Qard Issue." To arrange a meeting with the A.M. Best delegation at the conference, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

A gold sponsor of the 12th International Takaful Summit, A.M. Best publishes Takaful and Retakaful market updates regularly. A special report on the Middle East Takaful market, "Takaful in the MENA Region: Finding the Right Ingredients for Success," examines recent trends, including merger and acquisition activities. A special report published earlier this year, "The Struggle for Retakaful as Competition Bites Sector," examines how Retakaful players have recently run into difficulty or have exited the market. In an interview with A.M.BestTV, Aneela Mather-Khan, financial analyst, expanded upon the Retakaful sector's obstacles.

A.M. Best rates a number of Takaful companies and has specific Takaful rating criteria. It also provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide. Visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings for Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which explains the rating process.

To view the agenda and learn more about the 12th International Takaful Summit, visit http://www.takafulsummit.com/2018.

