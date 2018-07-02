sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.07.2018 | 09:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - REIT Conversion

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - REIT Conversion

PR Newswire

London, July 2

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")

2 JULY 2018

REIT CONVERSION

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 3 May 2018 and the Extraordinary General Meeting that was held on 29 May 2018, the Company announces that it has entered the UK REIT regime with effect from 1 July 2018.

The Company also announces that with effect from 1 July 2018 the Company's name has been changed to UK Commercial Property REIT Limited.

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton, Standard Life Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799

Graeme McDonald, Standard Life Investments
Tel: 0131 245 3151


© 2018 PR Newswire