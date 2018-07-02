UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - REIT Conversion
PR Newswire
London, July 2
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")
2 JULY 2018
REIT CONVERSION
Further to the announcement made by the Company on 3 May 2018 and the Extraordinary General Meeting that was held on 29 May 2018, the Company announces that it has entered the UK REIT regime with effect from 1 July 2018.
The Company also announces that with effect from 1 July 2018 the Company's name has been changed to UK Commercial Property REIT Limited.
For further information please contact:
Will Fulton, Standard Life Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799
Graeme McDonald, Standard Life Investments
Tel: 0131 245 3151