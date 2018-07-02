Giacom Partners With Mission Labs in a Market-first for Resellers to Instantly Sell CloudTalk, a SaaS-based Business Phone System

HESSLE, England, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giacom World Networks announced today that it has launched CloudTalk in its reseller-only Cloud Market. Exclusive to Giacom, CloudTalk has been built by Mission Labs, a digitally-led challenger in the telecoms sector, which provides modern communication experiences in a pure software as a service (SaaS) delivery model.

Perfect for the SME market, CloudTalk's feature-rich desktop and mobile VoIP communication apps were built from the ground up in the UK to enable resellers to take advantage of an easy and flexible cloud-based phone system, with no prior telecoms experience required. There's no legacy hardware to install or support, no setup fees and no contract tie-ins, meaning resellers can instantly provision and deploy a powerful cloud phone system to their customers. Resellers can also provision a free demo license in the Giacom Cloud Market, enabling them to showcase CloudTalk to their customers.

Coming with unlimited UK minutes and HD audio quality, CloudTalk offers businesses the freedom and flexibility to easily consolidate landline and mobile contracts into one. Numbers can be chosen from 600+ UK geographic prefixes, as well as national rate and mobile ranges, and can be assigned to users in the CloudTalk management portal. Resellers can easily add, modify or remove numbers for their customers, with all changes instantaneous upon activation. It also seamlessly integrates with CRM systems too, including Nimble.

Mike Wardell, CEO at Giacom, said: "Mission Labs is an innovative cloud communications company that we're excited to partner with for the exclusive launch of CloudTalk. Their focus on providing an easy way to provision cloud telephony will positively disrupt the UK SME market that want a simple, modern and on-the-go cloud phone system. A perfect addition to Giacom's portfolio of services."

Damian Hanson, co-founder and Director of Mission Labs added: "We are thrilled to partner with Giacom to launch CloudTalk. For the first time any type of technology reseller will be able to easily provision and sell telephony to their customers with a hardware-free approach - all without the usual complexities seen in recent years from the traditional UK telecoms sector."

As the number one Cloud Distributor for SMEs in the UK, Giacom are committed to bringing its resellers leading cloud services from world-class vendors into the marketplace. Resellers can purchase CloudTalk for a competitive price in the Giacom Cloud Market.