Invuo Technologies: MeaWallet Signs Contract With Portuguese Bank to Deliver Mea Token Platform

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaWallet A/S ("MeaWallet"), part of Invuo Technologies AB, has signed an agreement with a major mutual Portuguese savings bank, for delivery of MeaWallet's technology for mobile contactless payments.

The solutions of Mea Token Platform configured for MDES will be delivered as a managed service, integrating MeaWallet's platform with the bank's mobile banking application. Mea Token Platform will enable the bank's clients to perform digital contactless card payments (tap & pay) through the bank's existing mobile banking application. The order value of the contract is around €200 000 over a five-year period.

"The FinTech market for enabling smarter payment technology and lean banking services is moving rapidly, making yesterday's breakthrough today's commodity. Continuous innovation and market adaption is the key for success in today's demanding market. We believe the Mea Token Platform will offer the Portuguese bank with state of the art technology including mobile payments, with a world-wide acceptance network. This, combined with a true modular platform will give them a true competitive edge", states Lars Sandtorv, Head of MeaWallet.

This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 08:50 on July 2, 2018.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet, and distribution of e-products.

