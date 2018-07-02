

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group (ORAN) announced Monday that it has partnered with Additiv AG, a Swiss provider of digital solutions for the financial market. The companies would offer digital wealth management as-a-service products to financial institutions.



The company noted that cloud-based offerings will automate wealth management and address the strong growing demand for digital financial services from clients and the urgency to reduce operating costs by many financial institutions.



Additiv's established wealth management products are now offered on a software-as-a-service or SaaS platform. This means that the SaaS products can be easily plugged into financial institutions' existing systems.



