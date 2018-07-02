

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth improved in May after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.2 percent rise in April.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 5.3 percent annually in May and mining output grew by 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, energy production plunged 14.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from April, when it decreased by 1.4 percent.



