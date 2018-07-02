Vertex is the only tax technology vendor accredited by the leading accountancy industry professional membership organisation

Vertex Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced that Vertex Indirect Tax O Series has received renewed accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), a professional membership organization providing insight and leadership to the global accountancy and finance professions. Vertex first received the recognition in 2012. Vertex O Series is the only enterprise tax software solution for value added tax (VAT) to receive accreditation, which includes a comprehensive testing and evaluation process.

"The renewal of this prestigious accreditation of our software by the ICAEW is testament to both the efficiency of our solutions and the high level of support and commitment we provide to our clients," said Chris Lawrence, senior product manager at Vertex. "The fact that Vertex is the only tax technology provider to receive this accreditation demonstrates that the Vertex O Series solution meets the professional and technical standards required by multinational corporations across the globe."

Vertex O Series provides corporate tax departments with tools to better manage indirect tax complexities and growing compliance obligations. The solution integrates with corporate ERP and finance systems to help organizations alleviate the burden and costs associated with maintaining VAT and other global indirect tax rates, rules and logic. Vertex O Series functionality gives the tax department oversight and control over decisions for indirect tax determinations, enabling corporate tax leaders for better informed decision-making. In addition, VertexIndirect Tax Returns, which automatically creates signature-ready VAT returns, is offered as part of Vertex O Series. This added functionality decreases the time and resources required for streamlined compliance, effective audit management and reduced assessments.

"On behalf of the ICAEW and its membership, I'd like to congratulate Vertex on achieving the renewed accreditation," said Craig McLellan, ICAEW accreditation scheme manager. "We are pleased that Vertex O Series continues to be validated through our extensive evaluation process."

ICAEW accreditation is designed to give their membership, which includes over 150,000 chartered accountants and finance professionals in the United Kingdom and more than 160 other countries, access to reliable and independently evaluated software. All products that receive accreditation have satisfied the ICAEW's robust technical evaluation criteria and are from companies that are financially sound and offer strong customer support. ICAEW's accredited software spans e-commerce products to property management, letting software and a host of other solutions designed for the accountancy industry.

