Brazilian instrumental band Silibrina goes to Portugal and Spain

After a North American tour and shows in Brazil, the septet is taking its CD "O Raio" to Europe

SAO PAULO, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Brazilian instrumental band Silibrina, the year kicked off in the USA with a show at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, and shows in jazz venues such as Nublu in New York. After more shows in Sao Paulo, the city where the group was created and where it is based now, the musicians crossed the ocean to Portugal and Spain in their first European tour.

The journey begins with a show in the city of Lisbon, at Espaço Espelho d'Água on July 6. The second stop will be in the Canary Islands, with a show at Mostra de Artes Performaticas do Atlantico Sul (MAPAS) in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on July 13. The tour ends on July 14 at Jazz Corner in Seville.

Influenced by jazz, pop and the rhythms of popular Brazilian culture such as frevo, maracatu and baiao, Silibrina will present its first album, O Raio, in Europe, as well as as-yet unheard pieces. Piano, bass, guitar and brass instruments combine with the percussion instruments that are so prevalent in popular Brazilian music, such as the caracaxá, ganzá, timbal, alfaia, gonguê and the pandeiro.

In addition to playing piano, Gabriel Nobrega, son of Pernambucan musician Antonio Nobrega, writes the septet's compositions and arrangements. He is accompanied by Ricardinho Paraíso (bass), Jabes Felipe (drums), Matheus Prado (percussion), Wagner Barbosa (saxophone), Reynaldo Izeppi (trumpet), and Gileno Foinquinos (guitar).

European Tour

July 6 | 10 p.m. - Espaço Espelho d'Água - Lisbon, Portugal

July 13 |8:50 p.m. - Mostra de Artes Performáticas do Atlântico Sul (MAPAS) at Plaza del Castillo Negro, Tenerife Auditorium - Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

July 14 | 11:00 p.m. - Jazz Corner - Seville, Spain

