Smart City Networks President Mark Haley to Attend Association Internationale Palais de Congres (AIPC) Annual Conference in London

An American leader of convention and meeting technology will be attending the four-day international association conference for convention centres

LONDON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks, will be in London from 1-4 July, 2018, to participate in the AIPC annual conference and engage with international professional convention and exhibition centre managers and other stakeholders. The visit to London will provide an opportunity to showcase Smart City and the latest innovations in convention centre technology, as well as how Smart City has supported large-scale events in Washington D.C. and Houston, Texas.

As a delegate, Mr. Haley will experience the best of what London has to offer, seeing first-hand how the European capital welcomes world-class events, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IP EXPO Europe and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress.

"The conference will speak to the main challenges that convention centres in the U.S. are faced with, and the techniques and policies required to confront the challenges effectively in order to facilitate their transition to a contemporary status," said Mr. Haley.

Mr. Haley will meet with colleagues and senior leaders from other international centres to discuss the future of convention centre innovation. Conference participants will include senior officials, business professionals and academics.

About Smart City Networks

Founded over 30 years ago, Smart City Networks is the United States' largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the American convention industry and the 19th largest employer in central Florida, USA. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless Internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centres and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention centre expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 5 million square meters of exhibit space.

