Attenti Awarded Florida Department of Corrections' Electronic Monitoring Contract

Attenti, an established leader in the electronic monitoring industry, announces that its electronic monitoring solutions were selected for an additional term by the Florida Department of Corrections. The new contract, which runs for five years, with the option to extend for another 5 years, includes 24/7 electronic monitoring services for the department's 7,300 probation, parole and community release populations. This accounts for one of the world's largest electronic monitoring programs.

Attenti has over 20 years of continuous service as the electronic monitoring vendor for the Florida Department of Corrections. "We are excited to continue our great relationship with the Florida Department of Corrections," said Boaz Raviv, Attenti's CEO. "Being selected as the exclusive electronic monitoring service provider is an honor and we are particularly pleased to accompany Florida at leading the path of creating positive social impact."

"We have a unique understanding of their needs and have developed joint processes that drive continuous improvement. We are pleased to see our solutions and service aid in reaching the Department's goal to reduce recidivism, enhance public safety, and lower cost by improving operational efficiencies," stated Arnie Roese, Vice President and General Manager of Attenti in North America.

Attenti is providing their newest two-piece monitoring device, RTC, to aid the Florida Department of Corrections' monitoring efforts. The RTC includes global positioning satellite (GPS) tracking, two-way communication (through calls and text messages) to the offender, GPS and cellular jamming and shielding detection, and zone layers.

As Florida's largest state agency, the Department of Corrections employs 24,000 members statewide, incarcerates approximately 97,000 inmates and supervises nearly 167,000 offenders in the community.

As one of the largest global electronic monitoring companies in the industry, Attenti tracks more than 70,000 offenders in over 40 countries for criminal justice agencies. With twenty-five years of engineering, manufacturing, and implementing electronic monitoring equipment and system solutions, Attenti pioneered the offender tracking industry by being the first company to integrate the multiple technologies of RF, GPS, and cellular communications into a comprehensive offender tracking solution. From alternatives to incarceration, to inmate tracking and substance abuse monitoring, Attenti provides a full spectrum of electronic monitoring solutions tailored to each client's unique requirements.

