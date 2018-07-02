The annual budget for solar rebates has been raised from SEK 390 million to SEK 915 million (US$102.5 million). Additional funds are intended to spur more growth and reduce waiting period for applicants.The Swedish Energy Agency, Energimyndigheten has allocated an additional SEK 525 million ($58.8 million) for its 2018 solar rebate scheme, thus bringing the total funds available to SEK 915 million. Explaining the reason for the increase, Energimyndigheten's managing director, Andreas Gustafsson, said, "There is still high pressure on applications, and many applicants may have to wait a long time ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...