IFS Completes Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of New CCO and Regional President

Chief Customer Officer Michael Ouissi and APJ, ME&A Regional President Stephen Keys rounds out senior leadership to power IFS through next phase of growth

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces the appointment of Michael Ouissi as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Stephen Keys as Regional President of Asia Pacific & Japan, Middle East & Africa. The appointments complete IFS CEO Darren Roos's new leadership team and offers a solid organization for growth.

Michael Ouissi is IFS's Chief Customer Officer (CCO), a global role that brings together all of the company's customer-facing functions in order to deliver to each customer a globally harmonized, superior customer experience and maximum business value from their investment in IFS. As part of this customer value approach, Michael is responsible for IFS's commercial strategy and revenue-generating activities.

Prior to joining IFS, Michael worked for more than a decade at Software AG, where he was most recently a member of the Group Executive Board responsible for Customer Engagement Excellence. Michael has also held positions as financial controller, regional and global commercial director, head of key account management, and regional managing director. Michael is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

"I am very excited to be joining IFS, which is known throughout the IT sector as a customer- and industry-centric vendor with high customer satisfaction ratings, a solid long-term customer base, and a great internal culture," Michael Ouissi said. "I believe that customer centricity is the most important differentiator in today's digital world, in which customers do not look for a product vendor but for someone who can help find a rapid solution to a business requirement-repeatable and at scale. Building on its legacy of great customer engagement, I look forward to working with my new colleagues to make sure we continue to excel at everything we do for our clients."

Also joining IFS is Stephen Keys, who has been recruited to the position of Regional President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East & Africa (APJ, ME&A). In this role, Stephen is responsible for growing IFS's presence across the region, which involves building a strong customer base, expanding the company's network of quality partners, and ensuring the IFS workforce remains engaged and focused on delivering customers value. Stephen is also passionate about corporate social responsibility (CSR) and as the executive sponsor on the IFS senior leadership team, he will work to ensure IFS engages with and remains committed to the local communities where it operates.

Before joining IFS, Stephen was CEO of Sydney-based FTS Group, one of the largest privately-owned IT services companies in Australia. Prior to FTS Group, Stephen worked for 10 years at Software AG, where he held several leadership positions in sales and consulting in the APJ and ME&A region. Stephen is based in Sydney, Australia.

Stephen Keys commented, "Before joining, I knew IFS as a well-differentiated company with a very clear vision and mission in terms of target market and product offering. I am very pleased to be joining IFS at such an exciting phase in its evolution and I look forward to expanding the company's footprint in this dynamic region."

IFS CEO Darren Roos said, "I am pleased to have one of the strongest management teams in the industry. I am also thrilled to welcome Michael and Stephen to our senior leadership team. In their strategically important roles, they bring extensive experience and unique skill sets that will help us expand our reach and make sure our focus remains on delivering value to the customer."

The senior leadership team's functional responsibilities now comprise:

Darren Roos , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Paul Smith , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Säld, Senior Vice President, R&D

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer

Michael Ouissi, Chief Customer Officer

Constance Minc , Head of Business Operations

, Head of Business Operations Cindy Jaudon , Regional President, Americas

, Regional President, Americas Glenn Arnesen , Regional President, Europe

, Regional President, Stephen Keys , Regional President, Asia-Pacific & Japan , Middle East & Africa

Learn more about IFS's executive management: www.ifsworld.com/corp/company/governance/executive-management/.

