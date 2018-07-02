SBTech Announces Partnership With Resorts Casino Hotel for Sports Betting in New Jersey Across Online and On-property Channels

LONDON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Resorts will launch SBTech's sportsbook solution including a fully integrated on-property and omni-channel offering, backed by fully managed risk management services.

SBTech, the industry-leading sports betting solutions provider to the regulated iGaming sector, has signed an agreement with US land-based casino operator Resorts Casino Hotel (Resorts) to provide its sportsbook solution across on-property, online and mobile channels in New Jersey, subject to the appropriate regulatory approvals.

This marks SBTech's second major US partnership, following on the heels of SBTech's recent multi-jurisdictional partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated. Both partnerships will leverage the SBTech platform for their full omni-channel offering across all channels, with a focus on the on-property solution to provide a land-based solution for the future, leveraging the experience and vision that the partnership has to offer.

Among the factors that led to the Resorts selection of SBTech were the US focus of SBTech's proprietary market-leading sportsbook, coupled with the company's proven track record of rapid deployment in newly regulated markets. Recently, SBTech's leading in-play offering was once again recognised at the annual EGR B2B awards where it won the 'In-Play Betting Software' prize for the third year running. SBTech's range of mobile-first product features, including its patent-pending Pulse Bet as well as YourBet, were also key factors in Resorts selection of SBTech among many contenders.

The partnership will also see Resorts fully outsource its risk management and trading to SBTech. Proprietary trading operations will enable SBTech to implement a bespoke risk management strategy, allowing Resorts to achieve genuine differentiation in a crowded field and be in full control of their liabilities and not be influenced by a wider pool-based risk management.

Commenting on the deal, Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech stated, "Our strategic partnership with Resorts represents the next stage of our long-planned penetration of the US market. SBTech's renowned commitment to delivering leading-edge solutions across all channels and intelligent responsible gaming infrastructure will help us develop a sports betting offering that will benefit our partners and promote best practice and the strongest levels of consumer protection."

Mark Giannantonio, President & CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, added: "After conducting a comprehensive selection process to find the right sports betting supplier, we feel that SBTech offers the right combination of deep regulatory expertise in the world's most dynamic and demanding markets and the scalability to support our ambitious multi-vertical plans."

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 8 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in over 15 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: http://www.sbtech.com

The resort that brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Property, is at the top of its game today, offering world-class casino action in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and recently celebrated a major milestone - their 40th anniversary in May 2018. Winner of 20 Casino Player Magazine 2017 "Best of Gaming Awards," Resorts Casino Hotel has undergone over $100 million in renovations, including the all new state-of-the-art Resorts Conference Center, a large $25 million room renovation project and the $35 millionJimmy Buffett's Margaritaville themed entertainment complex with the only beach bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, on the Atlantic City sand open - year-round.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in 2012, a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000-square-foot casino, two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court featuring five eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space includes 24 meeting and function rooms, most featuring natural light and ocean views, and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. For more information, visit our website or call 1-800-334-6378. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram and view us on YouTube.