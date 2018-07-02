The "Cinema Industry Research Italy, Portugal Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cinema exhibitors across Southern Europe have faced particular problems since the financial crisis, notably limited and insecure employment opportunities for young people and a legacy of over-investment in cinemas. Pricing initiatives and consolidation have gone some way to addressing such issues but these markets seem likely to remain relatively weak into the medium term. Perversely, they may also become more profitable as limited capex requirements make fewer inroads into cashflow.

This report tracks the current state of play in these markets, delineating major players, and offering comprehensive data back to 2000 covering key industry metrics. Forecasts cover the next five years to 2022.

Companies Featured

ACEC

AMC/Cinesa

AMC/UCI

AMC/UCI Italia

Cinepolis/Yelmo Cineplex de Espana

MK2

NOS Audiovisuais

Ocine

Orient Cinemas

Union Cine Ciudad

Vue/Space Cinema

Key Topics Covered

1. Italy

1.1 Films and Distribution

1.2 3D and Alternative Content

1.3 Taxes

1.4 Cinemas

1.5 Companies

AMC/UCI Italia

Vue/Space Cinema

1.6 Forecasts

2. Portugal

2.1 Films and Distribution

2.2 Taxes

2.3 Cinemas

2.4 Companies

NOS Audiovisuais

AMC/UCI

Orient Cinemas

2.5 Forecasts

3. Spain

3.1 Films and Distribution

3.2 Taxes

3.3 Cinemas

3.4 Companies

AMC/Cinesa

Cinepolis/Yelmo Cineplex de Espana

Ocine

MK2

ACEC

Union Cine Ciudad

3.5 Forecasts

List of Tables

Italy

Italian Cinema Market 2012-2017

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2017

Top 20 Films 2017

Distributor Market Shares 2012-2017

3D and Alternative Content Releases and Box Office 2012-2016

Value Added Tax and Authors' Rights 2011-2017

Screen Counts 2012-2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2012-2018

Forecasts

Italy Forecasts 2017-2022

Portugal

Portuguese Cinema Market 2012-2017

Top 10 Films 2017

Leading Distributors by Admissions 2012-2017

Sites and Screens 2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2012-2017

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2014-2017

Forecasts

Portugal Forecasts 2017-2022

Spain

Spanish Cinema Market 2012-2017

Film Production 2012-2017

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017

Top Ten Films 2017

Authors' Rights and Value Added Tax 2012-2017

Sites and Screens 2012-2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2016-2018

Forecasts

Spain Forecasts 2017-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2ljk2/cinema_industry?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005355/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture