The "Cinema Industry Research Italy, Portugal Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cinema exhibitors across Southern Europe have faced particular problems since the financial crisis, notably limited and insecure employment opportunities for young people and a legacy of over-investment in cinemas. Pricing initiatives and consolidation have gone some way to addressing such issues but these markets seem likely to remain relatively weak into the medium term. Perversely, they may also become more profitable as limited capex requirements make fewer inroads into cashflow.
This report tracks the current state of play in these markets, delineating major players, and offering comprehensive data back to 2000 covering key industry metrics. Forecasts cover the next five years to 2022.
Key Topics Covered
1. Italy
1.1 Films and Distribution
1.2 3D and Alternative Content
1.3 Taxes
1.4 Cinemas
1.5 Companies
1.6 Forecasts
2. Portugal
2.1 Films and Distribution
2.2 Taxes
2.3 Cinemas
2.4 Companies
2.5 Forecasts
3. Spain
3.1 Films and Distribution
3.2 Taxes
3.3 Cinemas
3.4 Companies
3.5 Forecasts
