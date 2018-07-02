Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Technicolor S.A. ("Technicolor"), as the successor depositary bank for its Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme, which is approved for trading on OTCQX under the symbol "TCLRY". Each ADR represents 1 ordinary share. Technicolor's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on Euronext Paris under the symbol "TCH".

"Citi is delighted to be appointed by Technicolor as successor depositary bank for its Level 1 ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We are confident that we will be able to assist Technicolor in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network."

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005356/en/

Contacts:

Technicolor Investors:

Emilie Megel, +33 1 41 86 61 48

emilie.megel@technicolor.com

or

Citi Media:

Capucine Boncenne, +44 0 20 7508 9355

capucine.boncenne@citi.com