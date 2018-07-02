sprite-preloader
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Voting Rights and Capital

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Voting Rights and Capital

London, July 2

Baring Emerging Europe PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

At 30 June 2018 Baring Emerging Europe PLC's capital consisted of 16,893,116 ordinary shares of 10p each. At that date the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights at 30 June 2018 was 13,574,909.

The above figure of 13,574,909 may be used by shareholders as the denominator by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change of their interest, in Baring Emerging Europe PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

02 July 2018

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


