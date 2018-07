BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK CIPS/Markit factory PMI is due. The index is forecast to drop to 54.2 in June from 54.4 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 145.68 against the yen, 1.3158 against the greenback, 1.3054 against the franc and 0.8847 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX