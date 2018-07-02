The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused, European firm

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces 17 new Partner promotions in Europe. 14 Partners have been internally promoted and three further Partners joined BearingPoint. The promotions exemplify the firm's commitment to excellence for its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005339/en/

BearingPoint Adds 17 New Partners in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Mockler, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "The admission of 17 new Partners is a testament to the ongoing success and growth of our business. Each of our new Partners has a strong track record in delivering projects to our clients. Each has displayed strong capabilities in creating client value and demonstrated commitment to excellence in service delivery. All of them are effective role models for our values and principles. I am also pleased that 29% of our new internally promoted Partners are female. This is an important step to achieving our 2020 target of having 20% female Partners."

The new Partners at a glance:

Adlen Bouchenafa

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2012

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on governance, risk and compliance (GRC)

Education: Master's in finance

Anne Civalleri

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2015 (and from 2005-2011)

Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), ERP implementation for finance

Education: Master's in business administration, finance and marketing

Pompeo D'Ingiandi

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 1999

Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense, supply chain management and SAP S4/HANA logistics

Education: Bachelor's in business engineering and ERP software

Reinhard Geigenfeind

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Government and defense, IT consolidation, IT security, analytics

Education: Master's in business administration

Stuart Higgins

Office: London/UK

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: Consumer goods and retail

Education: BSc (Hons) in mechanical engineering

Giso Hutschenreiter

Office: Munich/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Insurance, finance and regulatory (F&R)

Education: Master's in engineering

Marco Kundert

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2012

Areas of responsibility: Banking and capital markets

Education: Diploma in business economics

Clarisse Lemouton

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense

Education: Master's in public law

Caroline Perrin

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Areas of responsibility: Public services, infrastructure and transportation, change management

Education: Master's in economics and finance

Yvonne Quint

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Areas of responsibility: Digitalization and compliance of capital markets

Education: Master's in business administration, executive MBA

Olaf Remmler

Office: Hamburg/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Utilities, digital transformation

Education: Master's in energy systems and technology management

Christoph Steens

Office: Düsseldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2003

Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and health social welfare, IT management

Education: Master's in business administration

Marc Sulmona

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2016

Areas of responsibility: Retail, B2C ecommerce, digital transformation

Education: Master's in management

Frank Tiefenbeck

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2001

Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), performance management

Education: Master's in economics, PhD in business administration

Marcel Tietjen

Office: Hamburg/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2009

Areas of responsibility: Communication, media entertainment industry, digital strategy, data analytics

Education: Master's in economics

Thorsten Vogel

Office: Düsseldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Areas of responsibility: Insurance, sourcing, IT transformation

Education: Master's in economics

Jaco van Zijll Langhout

Office: Amsterdam/Netherlands

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: Innovation, digital customer experience

Education: Master's in brand management, bachelor's in industrial design engineering

High resolution pictures of the new Partners are available on request.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

Annual Report: www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/connecting-the-dots/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter:BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005339/en/

Contacts:

BearingPoint

Alexander Bock

Manager Communications

Tel.: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com