The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused, European firm
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces 17 new Partner promotions in Europe. 14 Partners have been internally promoted and three further Partners joined BearingPoint. The promotions exemplify the firm's commitment to excellence for its clients.
Peter Mockler, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "The admission of 17 new Partners is a testament to the ongoing success and growth of our business. Each of our new Partners has a strong track record in delivering projects to our clients. Each has displayed strong capabilities in creating client value and demonstrated commitment to excellence in service delivery. All of them are effective role models for our values and principles. I am also pleased that 29% of our new internally promoted Partners are female. This is an important step to achieving our 2020 target of having 20% female Partners."
The new Partners at a glance:
Adlen Bouchenafa
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2012
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on governance, risk and compliance (GRC)
Education: Master's in finance
Anne Civalleri
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2015 (and from 2005-2011)
Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), ERP implementation for finance
Education: Master's in business administration, finance and marketing
Pompeo D'Ingiandi
Office: Zurich/Switzerland
With BearingPoint since: 1999
Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense, supply chain management and SAP S4/HANA logistics
Education: Bachelor's in business engineering and ERP software
Reinhard Geigenfeind
Office: Frankfurt/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Government and defense, IT consolidation, IT security, analytics
Education: Master's in business administration
Stuart Higgins
Office: London/UK
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: Consumer goods and retail
Education: BSc (Hons) in mechanical engineering
Giso Hutschenreiter
Office: Munich/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Insurance, finance and regulatory (F&R)
Education: Master's in engineering
Marco Kundert
Office: Zurich/Switzerland
With BearingPoint since: 2012
Areas of responsibility: Banking and capital markets
Education: Diploma in business economics
Clarisse Lemouton
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2002
Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense
Education: Master's in public law
Caroline Perrin
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2005
Areas of responsibility: Public services, infrastructure and transportation, change management
Education: Master's in economics and finance
Yvonne Quint
Office: Frankfurt/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2010
Areas of responsibility: Digitalization and compliance of capital markets
Education: Master's in business administration, executive MBA
Olaf Remmler
Office: Hamburg/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Utilities, digital transformation
Education: Master's in energy systems and technology management
Christoph Steens
Office: Düsseldorf/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2003
Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and health social welfare, IT management
Education: Master's in business administration
Marc Sulmona
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2016
Areas of responsibility: Retail, B2C ecommerce, digital transformation
Education: Master's in management
Frank Tiefenbeck
Office: Berlin/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2001
Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), performance management
Education: Master's in economics, PhD in business administration
Marcel Tietjen
Office: Hamburg/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2009
Areas of responsibility: Communication, media entertainment industry, digital strategy, data analytics
Education: Master's in economics
Thorsten Vogel
Office: Düsseldorf/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2014
Areas of responsibility: Insurance, sourcing, IT transformation
Education: Master's in economics
Jaco van Zijll Langhout
Office: Amsterdam/Netherlands
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: Innovation, digital customer experience
Education: Master's in brand management, bachelor's in industrial design engineering
