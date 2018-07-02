Bringing Enhanced Governance and Transparency to Asset Owners across the Globe

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has enhanced its post-trade compliance platform to provide institutional investors across the globe with significant flexibility and control in monitoring investment activity across portfolios.

These latest enhancements from Northern Trust's Investment Risk and Analytical Services (IRAS) group deliver a new version of its proprietary automated monitoring system Compliance Analyst, and its online reporting and workflow tool Compliance RADAR.

Northern Trust's global asset owner clients, including pension funds, public institutions and insurance companies, can adopt this technology to actively monitor their manager's compliance with prescribed rules such as limiting exposure to a particular asset or asset class and understand the reasons behind any investment policy breaches.

The new Compliance Analyst offers expanded data coverage and enhanced system functionality, delivering transparency across portfolios quickly and intuitively. Through Compliance RADAR, clients can also draw on new dashboard and workflow tools making it easier to monitor portfolios at-a-glance, identify breaches and take action to address them.

"This redesign of our compliance monitoring capability helps our clients achieve their governance and investment compliance objectives in the most efficient and effective way," said Ian Castledine, global head of IRAS product management at Northern Trust. "Used alongside our extensive range of investment risk and performance analytical tools, this offers a step-change in how clients can monitor, manage and understand the full scope of their investment activities."

Northern Trust's IRAS group provides asset owners and asset managers around the world with innovative analytical solutions. With consultants in Chicago, London, Singapore and Melbourne, the group supports clients in performance measurement, risk analysis and investment compliance monitoring; enabling clients to gain greater insights into their investments for more informed decision making. The group also works to deliver analytical solutions for specialist investment areas such as private equity and other alternative assets.

More information on Northern Trust's Investment Compliance Monitoring Services is available at: www.northerntrust.com/monitoring.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures

