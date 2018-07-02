

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as trade worries persisted, oil prices declined on supply worries, Chinese manufacturing data came in softer than expected and a resolution to Germany's government crisis proved elusive.



Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent in Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Saudi Arabia has agreed to raise oil production.



China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 71.86 points or 2.52 percent to 2,775.56 after surveys showed deterioration in the outlook for Chinese manufacturing, adding to concerns over tighter government controls on lending. Hong Kong markets were closed for SAR Day holiday.



Japanese shares hit 2-1/2-month lows as the dollar pared back gains against the yen ahead of a July 6 deadline when the United States is due to impose the tariffs on Chinese exports. A slump in China's stock market and weak data on manufacturer sentiment also forced investors to unwind long positions.



An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan ebbed in the second quarter of 2018, the Bank of Japan said in its quarterly Tankan business survey. The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +21, missing expectations for +22 and down from +24 in the previous quarter.



Separately, the Nikkei survey showed that activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, and at an accelerated rate.



The Nikkei average plunged 492.58 points or 2.21 percent to 21,811.93, marking the largest single-day loss since mid-March and the lowest closing level since April 13. The broader Topix index plummeted 2.10 percent to close at 1,695.29.



Defensive stocks came under selling pressure, with Kikkoman Corp and Aeon falling around 6 percent. Sharp Corp shares fell 7.8 percent on profit taking after climbing as much as 15 percent on Friday.



Australian shares fell modestly as investors digested mixed data on consumer inflation, manufacturing and job advertisements and looked ahead to RBA's monetary policy decision due on Tuesday.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 16.80 points or 0.27 percent to 6,177.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 16.40 points or 0.26 percent at 6,273.30.



While healthcare stocks rebounded after six straight sessions of losses, banks and realty stocks succumbed to selling pressure.



Automotive Holdings Group fell as much as 8.8 percent after China's HNA Group pulled out of a A$280 million deal to buy its refrigerated logistics business.



Seoul stocks closed sharply lower on institutional selling as trade fiction increased between the U.S. and other major economies and the latest Nikkei survey showed the country's manufacturing sector continued to contract in June. The benchmark Kospi tumbled 54.59 points or 2.35 percent to finish at 2,271.54.



Large-cap technology stocks led the declines, with both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ending down over 2 percent.



New Zealand shares finished marginally lower amid renewed trade worries and political instability in Germany.



Ebos Group shares jumped more than 7 percent to a record high after the company won an order from Sigma to distribute pharmaceutical products to more than 400 Chemist Warehouse and My Chemist stores in Australia.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday after China eased restrictions on foreign investment in several sectors and several banks announced plans to return capital to shareholders after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests.



On the economic front, reports on personal income, personal spending and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX