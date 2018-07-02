ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 2
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|PAUL WATERMAN
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ELEMENTIS PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300LQIH685LI2ML36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|SHARES
GB0002418548
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE