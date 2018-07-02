FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 2
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")
Treasury Shares
The Company announces that 20,000 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 29thJune 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.54 per share.
Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 32,145,737 (4.25%) are held in treasury.
Enquiries
Bethan Flavin
Company Secretarial Assistant
020 8996 2105
2 July 2018