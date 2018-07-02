Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 June to 29 June 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.25
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,115
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.26
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|100,521
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.27
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|99,803
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.28
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|99,846
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.29
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,276
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|50 000
|100,512
