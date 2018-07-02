The paid subscription shares in Odd Molly International AB (publ) will be delisted. Last trading day for ODD BTA is July 4, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ODD BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011282557 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155534 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.