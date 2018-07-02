

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 02.07.2018 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES CHEMRING GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 255 (228) PENCE - 'BUY' - CANACCORD CUTS POLAR CAPITAL TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 725 (590) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS SERCO GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 98 (142) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES BP PRICE TARGET TO 675 (600) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES SHELL B PRICE TARGET TO 3000 (2800) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob