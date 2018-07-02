Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 2 July 2018

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 30 June 2018 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p of the Company in issue is 6,052,469.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com