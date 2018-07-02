Democratising Media Entertainment on Blockchain - Introducing MILC

GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / Since the dawn of the internet, the landscape for content creation and distribution has drastically changed. Individuals that create content are not required any longer to sign deals with transnational corporations and filling this gap has been a new sort of middleman. These are platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Netflix and soon Instagram will join the fray with hour-long videos premiere on IGTV. These platforms allow for people all over the globe to consume content and collect advertising revenue and distribute it amongst creators. The control that these platforms have over the kind of content that is allowed on their platforms and how the revenue generated is shared amongst the creators have led to many disputes.

With large corporations and studios controlling more than their fair share and signing artists & creatives into contracts that are to their detriment, the need for a more level playing field is apparent. Even in cases where these companies have generated a huge chunk of profits from the content created by creatives, these profits rarely if ever trickle down to the creatives in an equitable manner. With publishing rights and distribution profits at stake; executives, managers, and industry insiders stand a lot to gain. Blockchain may prove as the saving grace for this industry and its woes.

The availability of a digital public ledger that stores transactions in real-time provide corporations with the possibility of engaging in encrypted transactions while executing smart contracts ( i.e when anything of value is automatically exchanged without the need of a middleman). The MILC blockchain initiative by Welt der Wunder is a mover & shaker in the producing, broadcasting and the marketing of video content industry in Germany along with a host of other nations. The MILC or micro-licensing coin aims to utilize tokenisation to bring security to media content. MILC acts as a form of cloud-based video platform. With the MILC blockchain in place, purchasing & licensing of media content will be tokenized, preventing manipulation and eliminating the need for any middlemen or third-parties. The advantages of user-generated content alone cannot be overstated as currently, only platforms such as Facebook or Instagram benefit from the content uploaded to them.

Where intermediaries would charge video producers 30-50% to distribute content on their platform, MILC reduces this amount to a mere 10%. This is set to make MILC a platform capable of disruptive change that will alter the relationship between consumers and content producers for years to come. Not only does the MILC cause disruptive change but it also democratizes the whole distribution platform to benefit both the content owner and the producer, creating better quality programming in the long run. Consumers are able to procure content via the MILC token which is obtained in exchange for BTC, ETH, USD or Euro. In order to ensure the highest standard of security for the platform Welt der Wunder has partnered with SwissTXT & Swisscom.

