

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday as Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition risked breaking apart over differences on migrant policy.



The benchmark DAX was down 35 points or 0.29 percent at 12,270 in opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.



ThyssenKrupp lost 1 percent after it signed a definitive agreement with Tata Steel to create a new company by combining their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture.



Freenet fell over 2 percent after it signed a pact to acquire a stake in its distribution partner Ceconomy for 277 million euros.



In economic releases, Eurozone factory activity grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in June, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to an 18-month low of 54.9 in June from 55.5 in May. This was slightly below the flash estimate of 55.0.



Germany's headline IHS Markit/BME PMI fell to an 18-month low of 55.9 in June, in line with flash estimate, from 56.9 in May.



