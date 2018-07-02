

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level since late 2008, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.4 percent in May, the lowest since December 2008. The expected rate was 8.5 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased by 125,000 from the previous month to 13.656 million in May.



The youth unemployment rate was 16.8 percent in May versus 17.1 percent in April.



The overall unemployment rate in EU 28 was 7 percent in May, stable compared with April. This was the lowest since August 2008.



