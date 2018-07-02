Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: HALF-YEAR REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT 02-Jul-2018 / 11:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne France HALF-YEAR REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT Aubagne, France | July 2, 2018 Under the liquidity contract concluded between Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2018: - Number of shares: 2,794 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 441,850.72 For information, the following assets appeared on the annual report of the liquidity contract of December 31, 2017: - Number of shares: 2,178 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 475,474.10 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR1,081.0 million.

