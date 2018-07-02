Baringa Partners will pair Wdesk with their industry expertise and regulatory advisory services to help customers streamline risk and compliance processes and improve data-driven decisions

Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leader in data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, and Baringa Partners, one of Europe's leading independent management consulting firms, jointly announce a strategic collaboration to combine Baringa's regulatory advisory expertise with the Workiva Wdesk platform to help companies automate risk and compliance processes while improving data consistency and transparency in analyses and reports.

Baringa will complement its work with Wdesk to help companies manage and reduce regulatory risk, develop effective controls in a changing regulatory environment and implement company-wide compliance programs. Baringa clients span the financial services, energy and natural resources, telecommunications and consumer products industries in the UK, Europe and the United States.

"Workiva is proud to collaborate with Baringa's experts and advisors to help companies transform how they manage, analyse and report business data across the enterprise," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "By working together, our customers will be able to streamline otherwise complex processes and solve complicated data challenges."

Wdesk enables users to link narrative to numbers to provide insightful context across documents, spreadsheets, presentations and reports. With features that include synchronised data, dynamic commentary, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and full audit trails, Wdesk users reduce risk and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions.

"Combining Wdesk technology with our deep-change management and risk and compliance advisory skills enables us to help clients looking to achieve significantly stronger business and reporting performance," said Guy Munton, Partner at Baringa. "Baringa Partners recognise the exceptional value that cloud-based software such as Wdesk can bring to our customers."

About Workiva

Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivers Wdesk, an intuitive cloud platform that modernizes how people work within thousands of organizations, including over 70 percent of the FORTUNE 500. Wdesk is built upon a data management engine, offering controlled collaboration, data connections, granular permissions and a full audit trail. Wdesk helps mitigate risk, improves productivity and gives users confidence in their data-driven decisions. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16 cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Time Inc. FORTUNE 500 is a registered trademark of Time Inc. and is used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About Baringa Partners

Baringa Partners is an independent business and technology consultancy. We help businesses run more effectively, navigate industry shifts and reach new markets. We use our industry insights, ideas and pragmatism to help each client improve their business. Collaboration is central to our strategy and culture ensuring we attract the brightest and the best. And it's why clients love working with us. Baringa launched in 2000 and now has around 600 members of staff and more than 60 partners. For more information about Baringa, please visit www.baringa.com

