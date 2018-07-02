AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN ZAE000000220

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"), the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the AECI Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), participants were allocated performance shares in 2015. The performance shares vest on the third anniversary of the allocation date, resulting in the 2015 tranche vesting on Saturday, 30 June 2018. The LTIP rules provide that, where the vesting date falls on a day other than a business day, vesting must occur the following business day, which in this case is today, Monday, 2 July 2018. Accordingly, Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited, which purchased the shares on behalf of the LTIP, delivered the shares to the participants today.

The participants include the Company's Directors, the Group Company Secretary and a Director of a major subsidiary who received their shares as follows:

Name Position Number of shares Mark Dytor Chief Executive 38 896 Mark Kathan Chief Financial Officer 28 634 Nomini Rapoo Group Company Secretary 7 804 Edwin Ludick Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary 15 099

Clearance was obtained in respect of each of the above off-market transactions. The nature of interest in each instance is direct, beneficial.

The Company's interim financial reporting period ended on 30 June 2018 and the Company will be in closed period until the publication, on or about 25 July 2018, of its results for this reporting period.

Dispensation from the requirements of paragraphs 3.67 and 3.69 of the Listings Requirements was obtained from the JSE Limited for Messrs Dytor, Kathan and Ludick and for Ms Rapoo to deal in AECI's securities since no discretion was available to them in the vesting process.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 July 2018

Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)