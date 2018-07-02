

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday as Germany faced political crisis over immigration and trade worries persisted ahead of a July 6 deadline when the United States is due to impose the tariffs on Chinese exports. Weak manufacturing data from China also weighed on markets.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 49 points or 0.92 percent at 5,274 in opening deals after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.



Grocery retailer Carrefour Group was marginally lower after unveiling plans to form a global long-term purchasing alliance with British peer Tesco.



Orange lost over 1 percent. Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the French telecommunications company, has partnered with Additiv AG for offering digital wealth management as-a-service products to financial institutions.



Airbus shares declined 2 percent. The global aerospace major will miss its delivery target for Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo narrow-body jets this year, after problems with the engines caused an almost three-month halt in shipments, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



In economic releases, Eurozone factory activity grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in June, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to an 18-month low of 54.9 in June from 55.5 in May. This was slightly below the flash estimate of 55.0.



France's indicator came in at 52.5, down from the flash 53.1 and below May's 54.4.



