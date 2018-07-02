Solar Water Heaters Market Worth $4.13 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global solar water heaters market size is predicted to be valued at USD 4.13 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for energy-efficient water heaters, coupled with increasing demand to reduce energy costs, is projected to augment market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Solar energy is among the cleanest sources of energy available in the market. Rising awareness regarding the significance of energy conservation is predicted to augment the global market over the forecast period. Stringent regulations to substantially reduce rampant emission of greenhouse gases into the environment are projected to further boost business by 2025.

The residential segment of the solar water heaters market was worth USD 777.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,655.4 million over the forecast period. The segment comprises both large and small homes, township properties, and gated communities and households. In terms of revenue, the commercial segment is slated to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This segment includes establishments such as educational institutions, recreational facilities, transport, and healthcare.

In terms of technology, the Evacuated Tube Collector (ETC) segment market accounted for 773.3 thousand units in 2016 and is expected to witness rapid growth by 2025. Economical pricing, improved capacity, and greater efficiency are anticipated to boost segment growth over the forecast period. In 2016, the Flat Plate Collector (FPC) segment held a 30.78% share in the global solar water heaters market revenue. High adoption of FPCs along with low manufacturing costs compared to existing technologies is predicted to support segment growth through 2025.

Browse full research report with TOC on"Solar Water Heaters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (ETC, FPC, UWC), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By System, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-water-heaters-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. solar water heaters market is predicted to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 3.5% by 2025. Favorable government regulations and economic and financial benefits offered by business owners to encourage adoption of these units will augment industry growth

In terms of volume, the U.K. solar water heaters market accounted for 94.3 thousand units in 2016 and is expected to reach 126.2 thousand units over the forecast period. Residential consumers account for a larger share, owing to high prices of energy and strict pollution control norms

The India solar water heaters market value is predicted to reach USD 218.1 million by 2025. This is among the most promising markets owing to large-scale initiatives by the government to systematically shift from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy to curb the ever-expanding carbon footprint.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Building Applied Photovoltaics Market- The Global building applied photovoltaics market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to favorable government regulations.

Solar Pumps Market - The Global solar pumps market was 102,188 units in 2013.

Solar Cell Market- The Global solar cell market size was estimated at 182.4 GW in 2014. Rising penetration of renewable energy sources owing to environmental benefits coupled with increasing electricity demand is expected to propel market.

Solar Tracker Market - The global solar tracker market size was 4.91 GW in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2025.

Grand View Research has segmented the global solar water heaters market on the basis of technology, system, application, and region:

Solar Water Heaters Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) ETC FPC UWC

Solar Water Heaters ApplicationTypeOutlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Residential Commercial Industrial

Solar Water Heaters SystemTypeOutlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Thermosyphon Pumped

Solar Water Heaters Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia U.K. Spain Italy France Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Central & South America Brazil Colombia Paraguay Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com