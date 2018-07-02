

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Appointment of new non-executive director



The board is delighted to announce the appointment of Terri Duhon as a non- executive director of the Company and of its main subsidiary, Rathbone Investment Management Limited with effect from 2 July 2018, subject to regulatory approval. She has also been appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration, risk and nomination committees.



Terri is currently a non-executive director on the board of Morgan Stanley International where she chairs the risk committee. Earlier this year, she was appointed chair of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Ltd. In addition, she is an Associate Fellow at Oxford University. Previously, Terri sat on the boards of CHAPS Co, Operation Smile and was a founding member of the Women's Leadership Group for the Prince's Trust. As an executive, Terri held a number of senior roles at JP Morgan and ABN AMRO before setting up her own consultancy firm.



Commenting on the appointment, Mark Nicholls, Rathbone Brothers Chairman, said:



'I am delighted that Terri has agreed to join our board. Her breadth of experience in the financial services industry will be of great value to Rathbones in the years ahead.'



Terri added:



'I am delighted to have been invited to join the board of Rathbones, a company which has a long and distinguished history in wealth management. It is a privilege to join such a strong board and team'.



For further information, please contact:



Rathbone Brothers Plc



Tel: 0207 399 0326



Ali Johnson,



Company Secretary



2 July 2018







