NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 29 June 2018 were: 439.60p Capital only (undiluted) 445.77p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.