NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 June 2018 were: 184.58c Capital only USD (cents) 139.80p Capital only Sterling (pence) 189.32c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 143.39p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 22 June 2018, the Company has 198,041,108 ordinary shares in issue .