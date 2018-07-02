

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group (BABA), announced Monday the launch of the EMEA Ecosystem Partner Program. It is an initiative to further strengthen the collaboration between Alibaba Cloud's customers and partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa.



The company said the program will focus on four key areas, including the development of digital transformation in targeted vertical industries, supporting talent development, advancing technology innovation and enhancing marketplaces.



The initial participants in the EMEA Ecosystem Partner Program include Intel, Accenture, Hashicorp, Ecritel, Altran, Micropole and Linkbynet, among others.



In addition, Station F, the world's biggest start-up campus, has incorporated the program in their exclusive Perks for their 1,000 start-ups.



Separately, Alibaba and Bolloré Group announced a global partnership. Under the agreement, Alibaba Cloud will work jointly with Bolloré and provide a comprehensive suite of solutions that encompasses cloud computing capabilities, big data, artificial intelligence, content delivery network and security solutions.



