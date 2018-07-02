The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 3 July 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0060495240 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: SimCorp --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 40,690,767 shares (DKK 40,690,767) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 190,767 shares (DKK 190,767) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 40,500,000 shares (DKK 40,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SIM --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4806 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684715