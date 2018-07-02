In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Experiences Growth With New Centers and Rising R&D Activities

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In vitro fertilization is the process in which infertility and other genetic issues are treated with artificial fertilization. This process has become a preferred choice for fertility treatments and the most efficient assisted reproductive technology (ART), offering solutions to the couples and single parents. It is important to know that IVF does not always provide successful results. Moreover, the success rate changes based on an individual. Nearly 1.5% of babies in the U.S. are born through ART. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market garnered a revenue of $9.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $19.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



The report segments the in vitro fertilization services market into cycle type, end user, and geography. Cycle types of IVF include donor egg, fresh cycle (non-donor), and thawed IVF cycle (non-donor). Fresh cycle (non-donor) segment generated the highest revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period. End users analyzed in the research are fertility clinics, surgical centers, hospitals, and clinical research institutes. Fertility clinics contributed the highest market share in 2016 and expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/678

Geographically, the global in vitro fertilization market is discussed based on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The rise in the trend of fertility tourism has played a crucial role in the development of various economies. Europe contributed to nearly one-third of the entire market revenue in 2016 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Spain generated the highest revenue in the European IVF services market, followed by the U.K. and France. In 2016, Europe and North America together contributed for over 61.4% of the global market in terms of revenue generated by end users. The opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing owing to the wide availability of IVF clinics along with supportive government policies. Countries including China, India, and Australia have emerged as major fertility tourism destinations over the past few decades.

The global IVF services market is driven by factors including an increase in the rate of infertility, the emergence of a trend of fertility tourism, and supportive government policies. However, high cost involved in the treatment, low level of awareness, and ethical considerations have limited growth in the industry. New technological advancements and treatment options have presented opportunities in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/678

As the demand for fertility clinics rise, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine, which is well-known for its advancements in the fertility research, has launched its first center in North Texas. It has collaborated with Frisco Institute for Reproductive Medicine to launch this center. The Colorado center has been on the forefront of the assisted reproductive technology research. It has been worked extensively on chromosome screening and frozen & single embryo transfers. This new facility is equipped with an on-site clinic, in vitro fertilization laboratory, surgery center, and clinical laboratory. The services offered will be in vitro fertilization, genetic testing, fertility assessment & preservation, egg donation, and third-party reproduction.

Along with the launch of new centers, the research and development activities in the fertility tech sectors have gained traction. Modern Fertility, a startup striving to democratize reproductive health has announced the launch of an at-home finger-prick hormone test. According to the press release, this easy-to-use test draws blood to "put the power of fertility knowledge in the hands of women whenever they want it." Hormones have been tested and ovulation, ovarian reserve (amount of eggs), and general body systems related to fertility are mapped. This test offers women a better knowledge of their egg freezing, fertility curve, and IVF outcomes. Members have a facility to review results with on-staff physicians, who are accessible around the clock.

Other market players active in the industry are Conceptions Reproductive Associates, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, Fertility Center of San Antonio, and others.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

