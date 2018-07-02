REC Silicon ASA has announced that it will today lay off around 100 employees from its workforce based in Washington, the U.S., and reduce production, as a "direct result" of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.Once again criticizing the ongoing solar PV trade dispute, and reduced demand for polysilicon, REC Silicon says it has been forced to further reduce its workforce by 40%, or around 100 employees, at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in Washington, effective today. It has also taken the decision to reduce production to around 25% of total capacity, meaning fluidised ...

