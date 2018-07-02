Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 JULY 2018 AT 1.30 P.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") has on 2 July 2018 received announcements under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holdings of Sampo plc and Sampo Group have declined below the threshold of 15 percent as a result of the issue and registration of the Asiakastieto's new shares announced on 29 June 2018.

According to the notification, the holding of Sampo plc in Asiakastieto is 2,920,000 shares corresponding to approximately 12.19 percent of Asiakastieto's entire share stock and the holding of Sampo Group is 2,940,230 shares corresponding to approximately 12.27 percent of Asiakastieto's entire share stock.

Asiakastieto has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. As a result of the registration of the new shares, the total number of Asiakastieto's shares increased to 23,953,964 shares.

The position of Sampo Group subject to the notification:

Date 2 July 2018 % of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.27 - 12.27 23,953,964 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 19.54 - 19.54 Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000123195 2,920,000 20,230 12.19 0.08 SUBTOTAL A 2,940,230 12.27 B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - -

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Sampo plc 12.19 - 12.19 Mandatum SICAV-SIF 0.01 - 0.01 Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited / unit-link 0.07 - 0.07

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Sweden under the brand UC and in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 70 000 corporate customers as well as consumers. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 131 million and it had approximately 500 employees. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi (http://www.asiakastieto.fi) and UC.se.

