

Chrysalis VCT plc LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404 Total Voting Rights 2 July 2018



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 June 2018, are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each 29,822,025 1 29,822,025



Total voting rights 29,822,025



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chrysalis VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



