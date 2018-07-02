Milamber Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM

2 July 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Milamber announces that Notice has been sent to Shareholders convening the Company's annual general meeting for 13:00 on 24 July 2018 at 94-96 Wigmore Street, London, W1U 3RF.

A copy of the Notice will be available from the Company's website - www.milamber.co.uk - and from www.nexexchange.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

MilamberVenturesplc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamber.co.uk

www.milamber.co.uk

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E: ctw@leanderPR.com