Cryptocurrency Crowdfunding With Innovative New Blockchain Platform, Cryptassist

Cryptassist envisions a world where crypto is useful to everyone in everyday life; In order to make this a reality, the platform will offer an array of features designed to give users the opportunity to really use their crypto

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / We have all heard about Kickstarter, the popular crowdfunding platform for creative projects. The massive expansion of the crypto market in recent years has made fundraising ready for payments by cryptocurrencies. Cryptassist will make this possible with Cryptstarter.

Project creators will be able to post their creative projects on the Cryptassist Cryptstarter platform in order to find backers to raise funds in either cryptocurrencies or in fiat for physical products. Backers will be able to send funds in any of the top 100 cryptocurrencies and creators will be able to choose whether they wish to receive these funds in crypto or in fiat, which will protect them from the volatility of the crypto market.

Social features will be included on the platform that will allow CTA holders and project creators to have discussions, leave comments or rate projects. This ensures that backers have as much information as possible on projects before committing to them and allows the backers and creators to stay in touch throughout the duration of the project.

Cryptstarter will require KYC for both project creators and backers to guarantee safety for both and track that creators deliver their products or services when the project has finished. For further security, Cryptassist will act as an escrow service.

For more information on this feature, please visit our website www.cryptassist.io

Or download Cryptassist whitepaper here: https://www.cryptassist.io/assets/downloads/whitepaper.pdf

Email: support@cryptassist.io

SOURCE: Cryptassist